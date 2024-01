The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

A notification issued by the authority stated that the new price of the LPG had been increased to Rs257.59 per kilogramme.

The price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs13.76, taking the new price to Rs3,025.

Ogra in the notification said that new prices will be applicable for February 2024.