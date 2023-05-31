Wednesday, May 31, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Thunderstorm-rain expected in various parts of country

Thunderstorm-rain expected in various parts of country
Web Desk
4:52 PM | May 31, 2023
National

Thunderstorms and rain with few hailstorms and isolated heavy falls are expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad is twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eleven and Muzaffarabad eighteen degree centigrade.    

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag , Baramula, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Leh.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1685507219.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023