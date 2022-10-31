Share:

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to cause global disruptions as the EU on Sunday urged Moscow to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital Ukraine grain export deal. Ukraine’s maritime grain exports were halted after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Crimea. As things stand currently, it is hard to separate disinformation from facts and a blame game is now underway.

Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea has been targeted several times in recent months and serves as the headquarters for the Black Sea fleet and a logistical hub for operations in Ukraine. The Russian army claims to have destroyed nine aerial drones and seven maritime ones in an attack on the port early Saturday. Russia’s Defence Ministry put out a statement arguing that in light of the terrorist activities carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.

The UK has strongly pushed back against assertions that it had any involvement, but it is hard to ascertain what is actually taking place on the ground amidst the fog of war. Both sides have been guilty of provocations and it is open to speculation if Russia is doing this to increase pressure and get more concessions. The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the UN is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. The agreement had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19.

The hope is that this issue is resolved sooner than later because of the severe impact it will have on food security in Africa and Asia. This is also a marker of things to come and how conflict is evolving as we enter a period of food insecurity and resource scarcity induced by climate change. Weaponising food will set a very dangerous precedent.