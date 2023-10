LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, cut off another 109 connections, besides imposing a fine of Rs. 1.7 million in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. According to a spokesman for the company, the Lahore regional team severed 13 connections on illegal use of gas while three were cut off in Bahawalpur. Four connections were dis­connected in Multan, 14 in Sheikhupura, 60 in Peshawar, and two in Rawalpindi.