District admin cracks down on profiteers, imposes Rs4.4 million fines

MULTAN - After the imposition of a fine amounting Rs 4.4 mil­lion on profiteers, the dis­trict administration decided to expedite the process of raids further to discourage artificial inflation, especially in the last 10 days of Ram­zan ul Mubarak. During the ongoing month, the special price control magistrates managed to ensure the ar­rest of 263 shopkeepers in­volved in extracting undue profit by violating the price lists. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer ordered the officers to keep checking markets on a daily basis.

He added that price lists were being made following consultation with the trad­ers and other stakeholders. Nobody will be allowed to exploit the masses, he stat­ed. The persons who would be found exploiting masses would mark Eid in lock ups or jails, said official sources.

TWO MURDER CASES SOLVED, CRIMINALSARRESTED

Police have solved two murder cases in eight and 24 hours respectively by Qadarpur Raan and Sadar Multan police stations. This was disclosed by City Po­lice Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar while holding a press conference here on Sunday.

He said that Bashir Ahmed informed police that his son Bilal Bashir was killed by un­known outlaws in Main Mar­ket Qadarpur Raan on March 30. The police registered the case number 386/24 under section 302/34 against un­known outlaws. The CPO maintained that a special team was formed under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain to ar­rest the criminals. The police team traced the case within eight hours and arrested Shaan s/o Iqbal and Amina w/o Bilal. The criminals have confessed the crime and informed the investiga­tion team that Amina had il­licit relationship with Shaan and they both decided to marry each other after kill­ing her husband, he added. He said that another murder case was solved within 24 hours by Sadar police.

On March 29, Adnan s/o Nazir reported police his 21-year old brother Mu­hammad Shaan was killed by outlaws at Kotla Waris Shah graveyard. He said that a special team under the su­pervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Zahid to arrest the criminals.

The CPO added that the police team arrested three criminals including Muham­mad Omer Aslam, Ali Has­san and Muhammad Sal­eem. The accused confessed that the deceased Muham­mad Shaan had hired a vehicle from the accused Muhammad Omer Aslam and Ali Hassan on rent and burnt the vehicle after an accident. The accused were demanding money from the deceased as compensa­tion but he refused. In fit of anger, they killed him and escaped from the scene. He said that police teams would be awarded with cash prizes and commenda­tory certificates.