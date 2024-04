Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is facilitating the installation of a 3 GW solar panel manufacturing plant by Sinotec Solar Private Limited in Karachi.

This project will enable local production of solar panels in Pakistan. Sinotec will also support the production of dry batteries and electric vehicles trucks.

The project will bring in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country while reducing dependence on imports and also provide employment opportunities to the people.