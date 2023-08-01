Secretary Sports reviews steps for new synthetic turf’s inauguration

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman presided over a meeting on Monday to review the arrangements and preparations for new synthetic turf’s inauguration here at National Hockey Stadium. He informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the new synthetic turf at beautifully renovated National Hockey Stadium at a grand ceremony in the coming days. Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Shiza Fatima participated in the meeting through video link whereas Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Local Govt Maria Tariq, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, MD Danish School Ahmer Malik, Deputy Secretary Sports Liaqat Ali, Secretary HEC Javed Mahmood, Secretary School Education Ahsan Waheed, DPI Colleges Dr Syed Anser Azhar, Director Colleges Lahore Division M Zahid Mian, CEO Education Authority Pervaiz Akhtar, Director Social Welfare, representatives of Rescue-1122.