Refineries officials hand over Rs106.8m tax cheque to Karachi mayor

KARACHI - National and Pakistan Refineries officials on Wednesday called on Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and paid him Rs106.826 million cheque as municipal utility charges tax of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Speaking during the meeting, Wahab said the issues around the installations of oil refineries located in the city would be resolved on priority basis, adding the payment of Rs106.826 million by the National and Pakistan Refinery to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation as municipal utility charges tax was commendable.

Oil companies and other relevant bodies should cooperate with the KMC on Corporate Social Responsibility basis that would help improve the city, he said while talking to senior officials of National Refinery and Pakistan Refinery who met him at his office led by Secretary Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) Ayesha Masood. The officials presented him a cheque of Rs59.021 million from National Refinery and Rs47.805 million from Pakistan Refinery as payment of Municipal Utility Bills.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Imtiaz Abro, Director Finance Wasi Usmani, Director Municipal Utility Charges Tax Tasneem Ahmed, Manager Legal and Corporate Affairs of National Refinery Limited Muhammad Amir Feroz, Senior Management Executive Legal Shahnawaz Khan Jamali, Senior Manager Construction of Pakistan Refinery Limited Nadeem Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.

Wahab said that mutual cooperation with oil companies advisory council and oil refineries will continue, whatever decisions are necessary in the larger interest of the city will be taken without delay.

He said that commercial and industrial institutions based on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in all major cities of the world were playing an important role in the construction and development of the city.

Wahab said that the amount collected as municipal utility charges tax was being used by KMC to provide civic services in various sectors including fire brigade, medical facilities, maintenance of urban infrastructure, development of parks, playgrounds, cleaning of drains, securing land records, parking arrangements, assistance in traffic management and other matters. All the resources of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are being used for the construction, development and improvement of the city and this process will continue with the cooperation of the citizens, said the mayor.