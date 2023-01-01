Share:

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 214 innocent Kashmiris, including one woman and five young boys, during the year 2022 in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, 57 of the martyrs were killed in fake encounters and custody. The jailed APHC leader, Altaf Ahmed Shah also died during his continued illegal detention in the infamous Indian Tihar Jail. The authorities did not allow people to offer his funeral prayers.

The troops also killed two Hindu labourers in a fake encounter in Rajouri town in the year.

The report said, the killings by the troops, paramilitary and police personnel rendered 13 women widowed and 35 children orphaned while 10 women were molested, abused or disgraced by the men in uniform during the year. It said that Indian forces destroyed 44 residential houses and structures.

The report pointed out at least 134 persons were injured due to the use of brute force on protesters while 1,350 people, including Hurriyat activists, human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, APHC leader, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Muhammad Shareef Sartaj, Maulana Mushtaq Veeri, Maulana Abdul Rahid Dawoodi, Maulana Abdul Majid Dar, Mualana Abbdul Waheed Kishtwari, students, young boys and women were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations by Indian troops and police personnel in the territory. Many of those were arrested under black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Indian authorities did not allow people to offer Friday prayers 14 times at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar besides disallowing other religious functions like Muharram processions, Shab-e-Baraat, Shabe Qadr and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) gatherings in the occupied territory.

The report said that resistance leaders, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf and human rights defender Khurrum Parvaiz continue to remain in detention in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in fake cases.

The report maintained that over 4,000 of people, including Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Dr Shafi Shariyatee, Showkat Hakeem, Assadullah Parrey, Merajuddin Nanda, Hayat Ahmad Butt, Feroz Ahmad Dar, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, journalists Asif Sultan and Fahad Shah, remained in different jails of IIOJK and India under the black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The report said that in the month of December 2022 alone, the Indian troops martyred seven Kashmiris. At least 43 youth were arrested in the month, it said, adding that the Indian forces’ personnel destroyed a residential house during the period.

The report pointed out that since 5th August 2019, when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government revoked the special status of IIOJK, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have martyred 730 Kashmiris till date.

It added that 96,163 Kashmiris have fallen to the Indian bullets during the last 34 years in the occupied territory.