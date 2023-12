LARKANA-Three people were killed and six passengers were injured when a passenger coach, which was traveling to Karachi, collided with a tree on the Naseerabad Highway near Larkana on Sunday. The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital. Those who died in the smash were identified as Shehryar, Najeeb Chohan and Javed Chohan, the residents of Bangal Deru area of Larkana.