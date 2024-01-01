Monday, January 01, 2024
Drive against overcharging continues

Agencies
January 01, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

NAROWAL  -  In the light of the instruc­tions of Chief Minister Pun­jab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the provision of food items at cheap prices is being en­sured to citizens through­out the district. In this re­gard, the performance of price control magistrates is being reviewed on a daily basis. These views were ex­pressed by the deputy com­missioner at an important meeting. DC Syed Hassan Raza said that price control magistrates should play an active role in maintain­ing stability in the prices of food items and inspect shops on a daily basis. They should not only impose heavy fines on violators but also seal shops and lodge an FIR against shopkeep­ers, he added. According to the District Officer (DO) Industries, 25,612 inspec­tions were made through­out the district from 1st De­cember to 31st December as part of an ongoing cam­paign against hoarding and overcharging, in which 883 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations and a total fine of Rs.1,662,700 was imposed. During the campaign, 4 cases were reg­istered, 26 people were ar­rested and a shop was also sealed, he added.

