12 matches decided on second day of 1st PFF National Futsal Cup

As many as 12 more matches decided from Group C and D on the second day of PFF National Futsal Cup in SA Gardens Futsal Fields.

In the first match of Group C, Grimjows thumped Al Faisal by 5-0. In the second encounter, TWK defeated Sialkot F.C by 2-1. The third match was played between Grimjows and TWK where Grimjows got the second victory of the day by 3-1. In the fourth match, Sialkot F.C came back into the game by beating Al-Faisal by 3-2. Grimjows maintained the winning streak in its 3rd game by defeating Sialkot F.C 5-3. The last game of Group C was won by Al Faisal, 2-1 against TWK. Based on the points table, Grimjows and Sialkot F.C have reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group D, LA outclassed Brothers F.C by 7-0. The second match was won by SA Gardens Academy, 6 – 1 against the opponent Forwards F.C. In the third match, LA beat SA Gardens Academy by 3 – 0. The fourth game was won by Brothers F.C 4:3 against Forwards F.C. In the second last game, LA downed Forwards F.C by 5:1. In the last game of the day, SA Gardens Academy defeated Brothers F.C by 1-0.

From Group D, LA and SA Gardens Academy have qualified for the next round.