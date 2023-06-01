Thursday, June 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

12 matches decided on second day of 1st PFF National Futsal Cup

12 matches decided on second day of 1st PFF National Futsal Cup
Web Sports Desk
5:34 PM | June 01, 2023
Sports

As many as 12 more matches decided from Group C and D on the second day of PFF National Futsal Cup in SA Gardens Futsal Fields.

In the first match of Group C, Grimjows thumped Al Faisal by 5-0. In the second encounter, TWK defeated Sialkot F.C by 2-1. The third match was played between Grimjows and TWK where Grimjows got the second victory of the day by 3-1. In the fourth match, Sialkot F.C came back into the game by beating Al-Faisal by 3-2. Grimjows maintained the winning streak in its 3rd game by defeating Sialkot F.C 5-3. The last game of Group C was won by Al Faisal, 2-1 against TWK. Based on the points table, Grimjows and Sialkot F.C have reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group D, LA outclassed Brothers F.C by 7-0. The second match was won by SA Gardens Academy, 6 – 1 against the opponent Forwards F.C. In the third match, LA beat SA Gardens Academy by 3 – 0. The fourth game was won by Brothers F.C 4:3 against Forwards F.C. In the second last game, LA downed Forwards F.C by 5:1. In the last game of the day, SA Gardens Academy defeated Brothers F.C by 1-0.

Two gunned down by rivals over land dispute

From Group D, LA and SA Gardens Academy have qualified for the next round.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023