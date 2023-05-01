Share:

Nine people were killed in a tourist vehicle accident in Azad Kashmir's Neelum Valley area.

On the way back from Tao Butt last night at Grace Valley in the upper area of the Neelam district, a jeep went out of control and fell into the Neelam River.

As soon as the accident was reported police, locals and army reached the spot. The rescue teams recovered the dead body of a tourist while five injured including the driver were shifted to the hospital.

According to Police, the jeep went out of control and fell into the middle of the Neelum River, due to which nine tourists died. Rescue activities are underway to search for the tourists.

However, the administration said that now there was no chance of their survival. According to the police, the injured included two local people and three tourists, while the body of one tourist was shifted to the Muzaffarabad military hospital.

The victims of the accident include Ghulam Mir, Moeen, Hasnain Shahzad, Shah Nawaz, Waleed Abrar, Hasan Safdar, Zain Safdar, Bilal Maqbool, Azhar Ashraf, Rahim Khan, Raheel. It is said that victims belong to the same family of Lahore.