Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally has kicked off from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh In connection with International Labour Day. The rally is being led by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

According to party sources, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally will reach MAO College through Ferozepur Road and end at Nasir Bagh via Lower Mall Road.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters are moving towards Nasir Bagh in the shape of the rally. The rally began moving to its destination after Imran Khan reached Liberty Chowk from Zaman Park under strict security.

On the other hand, the district administration has given PTI permission to take out a rally. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has also issued a notification of permission for the rally.

On the other hand, a heavy contingent of Islamabad police and FC along with water canon vehicle have reached Faizabad. The area is being blocked by the administration to bar expected arrival of PTI rally in the federal capital.

According to the permit, in case of any damage to public property during the rally, PTI’s administration will be responsible. The district administration has made it mandatory that due to the rally, business centers will not be allowed to be closed or damaged at any place.

The workers and related persons will not be allowed to bring sticks or anything like that during the rally. No wall chalking will be permitted. No one will be hurt and no one will be forced to participate in the rally.

ECP bars PTI from rally, says Fawad

Earlier, PTI President Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stopped the political party from organising rally on Labour Day.

He criticised ECP for banning the PTI rally and sending notices to its leaders. “Every move of the election commission is exhibiting partiality towards Imran Khan and banning PTI’s rally is illegal.”

The PTI president demanded the chief election commissioner (CEC) immediately withdraw the ‘illegal ban’ on PTI rallies in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

FC summoned in Islamabad

Ahead of PTI’s rally, Islamabad police called 1,000 personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) to the federal capital. The Capital police said a statement that Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and rallies and power shows are disallowed. It added that indiscriminate action will be taken against the violators.

Sources said that higher authorities instructed to provide teargas shells, 12 prison vans and three ambulances to the police force.