Robbers kidnapped two people while two others managed to escape after being injured in firing by the suspects in Ghotki on Sunday.

Police said the bandits captured four people from a milk supply vehicle on Gudulink Road. The suspects opened fire as victims resisted, in which two persons were injured, who managed to escape, while the two others were abducted.

The officials further said the team chased the robbers who had fled towards Kutch to rescue the abducted persons who have been identified as Shehbaz Shah and Imdad Bhangwar. One of the hostages Shehbaz Shah was rescued after an encounter, while the pursuit of the bandits continues to rescue other the hostage as well.

Police added that the injured have been shifted to Rahim Yar Khan after they were given medical treatment at Tehsil Hospital Ubauro.