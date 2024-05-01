KP ministers applaud SRSP, HAI for senior citizens project

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan and Religious and Minority Affairs Minister Adnan Qadri praised the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and HelpAge International (HAI) for their efforts in a project aimed at promoting the role and rights of senior citizens, as well as enhancing social cohesion, diversity, and peace.
Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the conclusion and achievements of the project, both ministers highlighted the importance of such initiatives for sustainable development in the region.
The project, titled “Promotion of Peace and Development Initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” was funded by BMZ through HelpAge Deutschland and implemented by SRSP and HAI in Khyber district over a period of 3.5 years, from January 2021 to April 2024.
Officials noted that the project focused on aging disability and utilised SRSP’s social mobilisation and community institution-building approach to promote the role and rights of senior citizens and enhance social cohesion, diversity, and peace in target communities.
Key components of the project included social mobilisation, livelihood enhancement, and youth engagement.
Throughout the project, 65 senior citizen committees were established and empowered, fostering their connection with relevant line departments. Livelihood support was provided to over 1000 individuals, equipping them with skills and tools for sustainable employment. Additionally, four sports grounds and 14 reading spaces were established, providing constructive activities for local youth.
SRSP Chief Operating Officer Syed Aftab Ahmad thanked the participants and stakeholders for their support in successfully implementing the project. Community members expressed their support for similar initiatives to ensure long-term development. Syed Moez, Country Director of HAI, expressed gratitude to all participants and presented shields to the ministers and other guests.