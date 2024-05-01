Wednesday, May 01, 2024
KP ministers applaud SRSP, HAI for senior citizens project

Our Staff Reporter
May 01, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Edu­cation Meena Khan and Religious and Minori­ty Affairs Minister Ad­nan Qadri praised the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) and HelpAge Internation­al (HAI) for their efforts in a project aimed at promoting the role and rights of senior citizens, as well as enhancing so­cial cohesion, diversity, and peace.

Speaking at a cere­mony held to mark the conclusion and achieve­ments of the project, both ministers high­lighted the importance of such initiatives for sustainable develop­ment in the region. 

The project, titled “Promotion of Peace and Development Ini­tiatives in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa,” was fund­ed by BMZ through HelpAge Deutschland and implemented by SRSP and HAI in Khy­ber district over a pe­riod of 3.5 years, from January 2021 to April 2024.

Officials noted that the project focused on aging disability and utilised SRSP’s social mobilisa­tion and community in­stitution-building ap­proach to promote the role and rights of senior citizens and enhance so­cial cohesion, diversity, and peace in target com­munities. 

Key components of the project included so­cial mobilisation, liveli­hood enhancement, and youth engagement.

Throughout the proj­ect, 65 senior citizen committees were estab­lished and empowered, fostering their connec­tion with relevant line departments. Liveli­hood support was pro­vided to over 1000 indi­viduals, equipping them with skills and tools for sustainable employ­ment. Additionally, four sports grounds and 14 reading spaces were established, providing constructive activities for local youth.

SRSP Chief Operating Officer Syed Aftab Ah­mad thanked the partic­ipants and stakeholders for their support in suc­cessfully implementing the project. Communi­ty members expressed their support for simi­lar initiatives to ensure long-term development. Syed Moez, Country Di­rector of HAI, expressed gratitude to all partic­ipants and presented shields to the ministers and other guests.

Our Staff Reporter

