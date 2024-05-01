Minor girl hospitalized after stray dog attack

MUZAFFARGARH - A minor girl was hospitalized after being bitten by a stray dog while she was walking in the street in Kot Addu city on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh control room sent an ambulance from nearby station to Kot Addu soon after receiving the information. The rescuers, after giving first aid to seven years old Khadija d/o Abdul Aziz, took her to DHQ hospital Kot Addu where she was vaccinated and then handed over to her parents, Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

Huge wheat cashe cultivated in Muzaffargarh

A huge cache of wheat crop was cultivated on 685,000 acres of land across the districts, according to staistics given by the agricultural department. Favorable climate followed by timely rains resulted in good production delighted the growers hailed from the region. Currently 80 percent harvesting has been completed quite in successful way, it was said.

Farmers including Arslan, Kabeer, Saleem, Riffat and others said they’ve been anticipating to receive good wages of the wheat crop from the provincial authority. But, the overall response didn’t come out to meet the expectations, they maintained. Yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali held meeting with the farmers in connection with the wheat purchasing. He assured them of the purchasing the crop very soon ine accordance with the government’ policy.