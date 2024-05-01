PPP taking PM’s request to join federal cabinet seriously

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is ‘seriously considering’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s request to join the federal cabinet, sources said.

Close aides of the PPP leadership told The Nation that PM Sharif wanted Hina Rabbani Khar as the foreign minister who served as the minister of state for foreign affairs in the previous 16-month term of the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) coalition government. Khar also served as the FM when the PPP was in power the last time. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was appointed as the FM when the PPP and the PML-N formed a coalition government ousting Imran Khan-led government in 2022. This time around, Bilawal is not too much interested in the job amid a difference of opinion within the party over working under a PM from another party.

“We cannot still rule out Bilawal coming back as the FM but PM wants Hina and has requested President (Asif Ali) Zardari to allow her to resume this position. The PM also wants to give a reasonable share of other ministries to the PPP to share burden and responsibility,” said a PPP source. He added: “The PM is flexible on our choice for the FM. He wants us (the PPP) to nominate the person for this job.” PM Shehbaz Sharif has already appointed Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister to possibly relive him as the FM when required. The PM has been engaging with President Zardari to move forward on the federal cabinet issue.

Despite hesitations from the PPP, the PML-N remains steadfast in its pursuit of collaborative governance, with senior party figures slated to engage in dialogue with PPP leadership to facilitate their inclusion in the cabinet. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s tenure as the FM was marked by proactive diplomacy aimed at enhancing the country’s standing on the global stage.

His efforts to strengthen regional ties, foster cooperation with major powers, and combat terrorism underscore a proactive approach towards advancing Pakistan’s interests and promoting stability in the region were acknowledged by PM Shehbaz Sharif before the elections. Also, Bilawal’s advocacy for climate change relief highlighted a broader commitment to addressing pressing global challenges and advocating for vulnerable communities. PPP sources said the party will take a decision on the federal cabinet issue soon in the ‘best national interest.’