Senate adopts resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Senate of Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli crimes against humanity and state terrorism being perpetrated against innocent Palestinians, notably children and women, living in the occupied Gaza Strip, the world’s biggest open prison.

The Senate, during an emergency session on the ongoing Gaza genocide, unanimously adopted a resolution, moved by senator Ishaq Dar, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution detailed, “Since the holocaust of the Second World War, no state has committed such mass killings, carnage and war crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality.”

The resolution expressed full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians, while denouncing the double standards and hypocrisy of those supporting Israel and opposing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

It mentioned the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and took pride in Pakistan’s consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine, adding that such a policy had first been enunciated by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“There can, therefore, be no wavering from Pakistan’s principled policy based on supporting the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Palestine and their right to an independent state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital,” the resolution said.

The resolution tabled by the leader of the house demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, end to the Israel blockade and full access of Gaza to all international humanitarian organisations so that relief supplies, medicines, food and water could be supplied to the beleaguered citizens of Gaza.

It further demanded an end to Israeli aggression and occupation and termination forthwith of all Israeli activities aimed at the desecration of the holy places of Muslim Ummah.