Security beefed up at shopping centres in Karachi

Strict security arrangements have been put in place at important shopping centres in Karachi ahead of Eidul Fitr.

As per details, the number of buyers in Karachi markets has increased rapidly after the end of the second Ashra of Ramazan.

The authorities have made a strict security plan while traffic police have also prepared a comprehensive plan to reduce traffic jams and parking issues during shopping hours.

Additional personnel have been deployed around important markets to provide a peaceful environment to the citizens, while heavy traffic and public transport have been banned from entering roads connecting shopping centres by the traffic police.

Citizens have appreciated the arrangements around shopping centers, and additional police personnel will remain deployed in shopping areas until Chand Raat.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) once again precited that Shawwal moon is likely to be seen in Pakistan on April 9 across the country.

According to PMD, the birth of the Shawwal moon is expected to emerge on the night of April 8 at 11:21 pm local time.

On April 9, the age of the moon will be 19 to 20 hours. It will be visible to the naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset, the weather department said.

PMD said that if the moon is sighted on April 9, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.