Police to ensure top-notch security to high level foreign delegations

Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Police will ensure top-notch security during the recent visit of a high-level foreign delegation to federal capital, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Under the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police executed meticulous security arrangements using state-of-the-art technology and dedicated personnel.

In line with the special directives of ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police deployed Safe City advanced smart cars and drones to safeguard the delegation’s route. A dedicated control room at Safe City Islamabad was established to continuously monitor the movement along all routes.

To maintain a comprehensive security perimeter, alert and fresh troops were stationed at all entry and exit points within the high-security zone. Furthermore, additional police forces were strategically deployed around the residence of the esteemed foreign delegation.

To proactively prevent any potential threats, thorough search and combing operations were carried out. In the interest of the general public’s convenience, alternative routes were designated at key intersections.

Additionally, the authorities opened Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, and Express Chowk to facilitate access to the high-security zone while maintaining strict control over the area.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appreciated all officers and personnel for their exemplary dedication and outstanding performance in ensuring a secure and successful visit for the high-level foreign delegation.