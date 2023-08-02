Punjab allows screening of edited version of Hollywood movie ‘Barbie’

LAHORE - The Punjab Government which at first allowed the screening of Hollywood movie ‘Barbie’ in cinemas, but later withdrew its permission after objections raised by certain quarters, has now again granted permission to screen the movie following completion of thorough review by the Punjab film censor board on Tuesday. The Provincial government has granted permission again after censoring objectionable parts of the movies.

In the meeting on Tuesday, after the review by the censor board of Punjab, it was decided to grant permission to screen the film ‘Barbie’ across the province. On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsen Naqvi, a meeting of the Film Censor Board was called on Tuesday. In the film censor board meeting, all the members thoroughly reviewed the film ‘Barbie’ again. After the review in the meeting, after the board meeting the movie gets green signal to screen in Punjab. Punjab Information and Culture Minister Aamir Mir have said that the Film Censor Board Punjab has cleared the Hollywood film ‘Barbie’ for screening in cinemas. The provincial minister said that the film was stopped for full board review on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He said that ‘Barbie’ was stopped due to objectionable content and sent to the full board of the Censor Board for review and the review session of the film was witnessed by all the members including Chairman Censor Board Tauqeer Nasir. Aamir Mir said that the full board cleared the film after censoring objectionable parts and now ‘Barbie’ will be released in cinemas in Punjab soon. Earlier, the Hollywood movie Barbie’s release was stalled in Punjab due to objectionable content. Secretary of the Punjab Film Censor Board Farrukh Mehmood, calrified that the Barbie movie was not banned in Punjab, however it will only be allowed to screen in Punjab after a full review of the movie by the censor board. He also said that the film will be cleared for screening once the review and censoring process was concluded.

Later, the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi instructed the Punjab Film Censor Board to take a final decision regarding the screening of Hollywood movie Barbie in Punjab on Tuesday. CM Punjab directed all censor board members to thoroughly examine the content of the movie and should take a final position regarding permission for screening of the movie by. The provincial government had halted the screening of the Hollywood movie Barbie across after public complains. The movie Barbie was released in Pakistan, on July 21. But due to its objectionable content its screening was stalled by the administration across the province. According to provincial Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik, the Film Censor Board of Punjab had issued the NOC to screen the movie but administration had stopped its screening in theaters on public objection and complaints.