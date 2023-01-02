Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday stopped police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

The court’s directives were issued during a hearing on the plea filed by the PTI leader which sought to quash the cases registered against him in Karachi.

During today’s hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer pleaded with the court to stop the police from arresting Gill in sedition case till the final decision on the ongoing case in SHC.

Gill submitted in the petition that police had registered three cases against him at the Brigade, Surjani Town and Rizvia police stations.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to quash all cases registered against him in Karachi.

At which, the SHC bench stopped police from arresting Shahbaz Gill and adjourned the hearing.

The PTI leader also urged the court for an immediate hearing of the plea, which was turned down by the SHC bench.

It may be noted that on December 22, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

The court issued a bailable arrest warrant upon PTI leader’s absence and rejected his petition for exemption from personal appearance in the case.