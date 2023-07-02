Caretaker Punjab government restricts use of health card for heart patients

The caretaker Punjab government took a policy decision that from now onwards all who travel abroad or afford an electric bill of Rs 8000 or more will not be eligible for free treatment on the health card.

Health minister Dr Javed Akram, in a press conference alongwith Information Minister Amir Mir, said that there was a gross misuse of health cards introduced by the precious government. He was of the view that the policy decision was taken to save the drain of funds.

Dr Javed Akram expressed concerns regarding the misuse of the health card, explaining that excessive usage has depleted resources. To address this issue, a fund of Rs1.5 billion has been established, and only government hospitals will now provide free heart treatment.

Private hospitals will charge a 30% fee for such treatments.

Additionally, the government has decided to restrict the presence of the Pakistani flag on the health card.

Information Minister Amir Mir clarified that the health card program will continue despite rumours indicating otherwise. Mr Mir highlighted that the health card has been misused in the past, leading to individuals profiting from it. The health card initiative, introduced in 2015, aims to provide healthcare access for all.