Agriculture revolution imperative to tackle future challenges: Ahsan

Web Desk
7:10 PM | June 02, 2023
National

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for adopting the latest techniques and technology in the agriculture sector to boost the economy.

Chairing a meeting on the government's key initiative ‘Agricultural Revolution 2.0’ in Islamabad on Friday, the minister said a revolution in agriculture sector is needed to meet future challenges.

Ahsan Iqbal said prompt measures are being taken to prevent the agriculture sector from the negative impacts of climate change.

Ahsan Iqbal said there are bright prospects for exporting agricultural commodities and livestock to China and Middle Eastern countries.

He said under the Agriculture Revolution 2.0 initiative the government has planned to achieve self-sufficiency in the agriculture sector and promote exports.

