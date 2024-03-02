NTDC accomplishes Motorway M-2 crossing work near Sheikhupura Interchange

LAHORE - The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has accomplished the Motorway M-2 crossing work (36th – 37th km) near Sheikhupura Interchange, marking a crucial milestone in the construction of a new 220kV Transmission Line originating from the 500kV Grid Station La­hore North. The completion of this task involved seamless coordina­tion with the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP), and necessary approvals/NOC were secured from the National High­way Authority (NHA) and M/s Moore (Concessionaire). Notably, the project was executed within a single day, contrary to the initially advertised two days, thanks to the deployment of additional resourc­es to minimize traffic disruptions.

Part of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) financed program, this initiative is aimed to enhance the transmission capacity of 220kV Transmission lines being fed from the 220kV Grid Station Ravi, 220kV Grid Station Kala Shah Kaku, and 500kV Grid Station Sheikhupura. The primary objective is to address the rising load demand in the GE­PCO and LESCO regions. The intro­duction of these new transmission lines will contribute towards re­duction in transmission line losses and enhancing the overall system reliability. Applauding the project team’s efforts, NTDC Managing Di­rector Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan commended the engineers of Project Delivery North and urged the contractor, M/s Sinohydro, to ensure the timely completion of the remaining work.