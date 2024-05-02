Attock Khurd police book 8 for violating mining rules

ATTOCK - Attock Khurd police have booked eight accused under the Punjab Mining Rules 2002-174. Assistant Director Mines and Minerals Attock, Furqan Ahmad, informed police that 12 excavators were busy in the surroundings of River Indus searching for gold in violation of the rules. Those involved in this illegal activity included Tauseer and Shakeel residents of Mula Mansoor, Jauhar Abbas, Farooq, Jawad, Shahi Malik, and Muhammad Khan all residents of Jahangira, and Mujahid from Attock Khurd.

A similar case is already registered in the same police station against Jauhar Abbas, Jawad, and Mujahid awaiting action. This illegal activity has been ongoing for some time, and apparently, the Mining Department showed little interest in taking action. However, now that the issue has been highlighted in the media and local residents protested, the concerned officer has taken this step and approached Attock Khurd police to register a case.