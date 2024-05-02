Thursday, May 02, 2024
Over 83,000 homes provided to registered workers: WWF

May 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Over 83,000 residential flats and houses have been distributed to registered workers by the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The WWF has also extended various forms of support to the families of workers. A total of 1430 different categories of scholarships have been offered to the children of workers, covering fields such as medicine, engineering, and higher education both domestically and internationally. This initiative has benefited approximately 313,569 students across the country.

Furthermore, the WWF has provided financial assistance for the marriage of workers’ children, with approximately 195,772 grants disbursed for this purpose. Additionally, the fund has disbursed 27,765 death grants to the families of deceased workers.

In another significant development, the WWF’s Hajj Scheme has facilitated the selection of 57 workers for the annual Hajj pilgrimage through a balloting process.

Moreover, the WWF has ensured access to medical facilities for workers’ families, collaborating with institutions such as the Institute of Kidney Disease Burn and Trauma Center in Peshawar, the National Institute of Kidney Disease in Lahore, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in Sakkhar (Sindh), and the Mukhtiar A Sheikh Hospital in Multan. This comprehensive support reflects the commitment of the WWF to the welfare of registered workers and their families across Pakistan.

