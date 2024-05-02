Thursday, May 02, 2024
Pakistan won't provide bases to any foreign govt, says FO

Web Desk
2:34 PM | May 02, 2024
National

Pakistan will not provide bases to any foreign government or military, citing the Foreign Office spokesperson.

“We reject allegations levelled by Shehzad Akbar. It is not our policy to target our citizens,” FO spokesperson said.

“The opposition party leader should be questioned about his statement on the military bases”, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said in a briefing. “These claims are baseless, and politics based,” she said.

FO spokesperson called the incident with the German ambassador as regretful.

Replying a question, she said there are concerns across the world over the situation in Gaza.

Spokesperson said that the report with regard to arrest of Pakistani nationals in drugs smuggling in India have been in knowledge and Pakistan waiting for details over the matter.

“Pakistan has always insisted for peace at the Line of Control, we press India to avoid steps increasing tensions at the LoC,” FO official said.

COAS says ‘We are well aware of our constitutional limits’

FO spokesperson also stated that the date for trilateral Pakistan, China and Iran talks have not been fixed so far. “There are various channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran and these communications have strengthened in recent time”.

