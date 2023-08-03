Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman inaugurates SBP High Performance Tennis Training Camp

LAHORE-Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman has inaugurated the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 here at state-of-the-art Tennis Courts at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

ICC International Panel Umpire Aleem Dar, his brother Brig (R) Naeem Dar, Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Col (R) Asif Dar, Ashfaq Chohan, Waqar Nisar, Mudassar Ghafoor and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman during his visit met with coaches and all male and female participants of the camp. He witnessed the training activities at the camp where he was also introduced with all camp probables. Shahid Zaman enquired about the facilities being provided to male and female camp trainees.

Over 30 boys and girls of different age groups are participating in the month-long camp being organized under the supervision of qualified coaches till August 31. Physical instructor Syed Azhar Hussain is giving special focus on physical training of young players to improve their fitness.

Talking on this occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman said that the SBP High Performance Free Tennis Training Camp is being organised to provide an opportunity to young tennis players to improve their game skills. He urged the camp probables to utiliseall of their energies for learning of games techniques under the supervision of expert coaches.

Sharing his views, ICC Umpire Aleem Dar said: “If there is any development going on other than cricket, it can be seen only in tennis. Mr. Rashid Malik is a dedicated coach and official, who has kept the game of tennis alive in the province. Under his dynamic leadership, Punjab has witnessed consistent growth year after year, and the prospects of tennis shine ever so brightly.”

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik graciously extended his gratitude to Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman, saying, “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to Mr. Shahid Zaman, a true sportsman himself, who has kindled the flame of progress in Punjab’s sporting landscape.

With his visionary plans and the dedicated efforts of Director Sports Punjab Dr. Asif Tufail and his exceptional team, sports in the province are flourishing magnificently.”