PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday lashed out at the government over worsening economic crisis and rising cases of terrorism in the country.

In a tweet, he said the “imported government” had ruined national economy in eight years of their rule and now it was imposing terrorism on the country through its foolish policies.

The former information minister said the rulers had become a threat for Pakistan, adding that the PTI would issue a white paper on the economy today (Tuesday).

The white paper launch event on the destruction of the economy will be held by the PTI in two sessions. The first session will be chaired by PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar while former finance minister Shaukat Tareen,

Asad Umar and Central Punjab’s General Secretary Hammad Azhar will release a white paper on economic disaster.

Hammad Azhar will address the gathering on energy, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema will address the audience on the subject of agriculture.

Senior journalists Amir Zia and Ali Khizer will also address the ceremony. The first session will be concluded by Asad Umar.

Shaukat Tareen will preside over the second session of the event. Dr. Salman Shah and Dr. Rashid Amjad will highlight the economic situation in the second session while Shaukat Tareen will also address the participants of the event. In the end PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the audience for the keynote address.