ICP launch virtual driving license   

Islamabad - Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police launched a virtual driving license for the convenience of citizens, a public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that the initiation of Virtual Driving Licenses by Islamabad Capital Police allows individuals with driving licenses in Islamabad to download their virtual licenses by entering their National Identity Card number, driving license number, and expiration date on the official website. This significant measure aims to facilitate residents in obtaining their driving licenses from the comfort of their homes.

However, by taking advantage of this facility, citizens can easily renew their driving licenses. CPO Safe City/ Traffic emphasized that the purpose of this initiative is to provide facilities to the residents of the federal capital and the special police teams are educating people about traffic laws and road safety at various checkpoints and roads. Additionally, Islamabad Capital Police are also providing awareness about