Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians, injure 13 others in airstrike on West Bank city

The Israeli army killed at least three Palestinians and injured 13 others in an airstrike and raid early Monday on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Three of the injured are in critical condition, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, Israeli warplanes targeted a home in Jenin with three missiles.

Following the airstrike, the Israeli army conducted a raid on the city with the assistance of armored military bulldozers and imposed a blockade on the Jenin refugee camp.

Israeli forces besieged a house belonging to the family of Zakaria ez-Zebidi, a commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, eyewitnesses said.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli warplanes continued to target the camp for some time and the Israeli army also sent reinforcements to the area.

Samih Firas Abu Al-Wafa, 21, was identified as one of those killed, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Besieging the camp from various sides during the raid, Israeli soldiers hindered ambulances attempting to evacuate the wounded.

"The IDF is currently striking terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area," the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, following the airstrike on the Jenin refugee camp, the Israeli army advanced on the ground.