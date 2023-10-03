Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid launched

LAHORE-Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL), the fastest-growing automotive brand in Pakistan, has launched Santa Fe Hybrid, a locally assembled D-SUV hybrid vehicle. Hyundai Santa Fe will be available nationwide in two different variants, Smart (FWD) priced at 12,990,000 and Signature (AWD) priced at 14,699,000.

In recent weeks, the automotive industry of Pakistan was abuzz with an expectancy of a high-tech product launch by HNMPL. The wait is finally over as the company has launched the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid. This highly awaited unveiling is now set to redefine the automotive landscape in Pakistan, and will definitely elevate HNMPL’s position in country’s auto sector. Despite the challenges posed by the current economic situation, HNMPL remains steadfast in its mission to introduce innovative vehicles to the Pakistani market.

The Hyundai SANTA Fe Hybrid is no exception; it represents a leap forward in the SUV segment, promising unmatched performance, style, and hybrid technology. Hasan Mansha, CEO of Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL), shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, “The Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid marks an exciting milestone for us as we introduce our fifth Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit in Pakistan. With this launch, we are making a bold statement in the SUV market, solidifying our commitment to providing a diverse range of high-quality vehicles to our valued customers.”

The Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid stands out in the Pakistani market with its hybrid technology, offering fuel efficiency, performance, and reduced emissions. As Pakistan’s first AWD 7-seater Hybrid D SUV, it caters to the needs of larger families and environmentally conscious drivers alike. As a luxury SUV, it provides ample space and a lavish interior, delivering a premium driving experience. Its turbocharged engine ensures dynamic performance, and advanced safety features prioritize driver and passenger safety. In summary, the SANTA FE is a groundbreaking hybrid SUV that combines luxury, power, and safety to redefine the driving experience in Pakistan. The company’s vision is to cater to every car segment, and with the introduction of the SANTA FE hybrid, they aim to capture the SUV market in Pakistan, setting new standards for innovation and luxury. Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited reaffirms its commitment to the Pakistani market. With the Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid, HNMPL is bringing the best of its capabilities to Pakistani consumers, ensuring that they have access to world-class vehicles that exemplify Hyundai’s legacy of quality and innovation.