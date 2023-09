PFF names U23 squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the men’s U23 squad which will travel to Bahrain on September 4th for AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers, starting from September 6, 2023.

The list of 23 players is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Salman ul Haq, Hassan Ali and Usman Ali

Defenders: Mohammad Sohail, Mohib Ullah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Sufyan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Saeed Khan and Abdullah Iqbal

Midfielders: Mohammad Hayan Khattak, Mohammad Taha, Zaid Umar, Nizam Uddin, Alamgir Ghazi and Harun Hamid

Forwards: Shayak Dost, Moin Ahmed, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Waleed, Hamza Ahmed and Fareed Ullah

Pakistan are placed in Group D of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers alongside Bahrain, hosts, Japan, 2016 winners, and Palestine.

Pakistan will kick off its campaign against Japan on September 6, while they will take on Bahrain and Palestine on September 9 and 12, respectively.