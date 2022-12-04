Share:

Pakistan’s latest blockbuster, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is likely to be screened in cinemas of India later this month, reports said.

The movie was released on Oct 13, 2022 and since then it is among the top gainers as it has crossed the Rs200 crorers mark at the worldwide box office. The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is remake of 1979’s classic film Maula Jatt, is the first film from Pakistan to achieve this feat.

The movie features Fawad Khan, who has massive fan following in India, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik and Mahira Khan.

An Indian media outlet claimed that the Pakistan movie is expected to release in India on December 23.

“The Legend Of Maula Jatt is expected to release in cinema halls in India on December 23. Zee Studios has backed the film and are working towards making sure it happens. A clearer picture will emerge in the next week as to whether the film will make it in cinemas, and whether it will release on December 23 or some other date,” web portal Bollywood Hangama quoted sources as saying.