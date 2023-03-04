Share:

Recently, Pakistan banned Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia over some blasphemous material. It is a matter of fact that Pakistan has been quite serious about such content but on the other hand, the free site of information has surely been a blessing for the state. It has been a great source of information and knowledge, not only for students but also for different aspirants. Banning and unbanning such websites can do no good to the state. Pakistan needs to rely on better solutions and approach more suitable solutions that could benefit the nation in such a hard crisis.

AFROZ MJ,

Kech.