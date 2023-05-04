Thursday, May 04, 2023
Enjoy a thrilling music experience with VELO Sound Station Season 2: Pop Music Revival with Your Favorite Artists!

Web Desk
4:21 PM | May 04, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Get ready to groove because VELO Sound Station Season 2 is finally here! This is the music extravaganza you've been waiting for, and trust us, it won't disappoint. The promo has everyone talking, and we can see why. The killer lineup of artists is insane, featuring fan favorites like Hyder, Rozeo, Maanu, Zoha Zuberi, Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, and Meesha Shafi.

Not only are these artists a treat to watch, but their unique styles and high-energy performances will leave you breathless. And let's talk about the set design and wardrobe, it's like nothing you've ever seen before! It's futuristic, neon-infused, and beyond stunning. You'll feel like you've been transported to another dimension of music and art. And the use of superb VFX? It's out of this world!

The best part is that pop music is making a comeback, and VELO Sound Station is leading the charge. With the talented Rohail Hyatt as executive producer along with Kamal Khan and Zeeshan Parwez as directors, this season is sure to be ground-breaking. We have also heard that the new season will have all new, original songs and no covers. So, mark your calendars, set your reminders, and tune in for the ultimate music experience of the season.

Don't miss out on the electrifying performances, dazzling visuals, and cutting-edge technology of VELO Sound Station Season 2. It's time to jam, dance and have the time of your life! Let's revive pop music and make it the next big thing. Are you ready? We are!

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

