Uzbek envoy calls on Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR - Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov called on Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture at Islamabad on Wednesday.

Amir Muqam welcomed the Uzbekistan Ambassador and said that the two countries have always had friendly and brotherly relations, says a press release here.

Adviser to Prime Minister extended his felicitation to President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on winning a nationwide referendum to extend the president’s term limit.

During the meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues including possibility of strengthening ties in cultural heritage.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the two countries should benefit from the experience of each other, adding that there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries.

He said that economic, political and cultural ties between the two friendly countries are a source of unity.

Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov acknowledged the potential for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage and expressed his desire to undertake joint ventures on a progressive basis.