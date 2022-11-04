Share:

The Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has prohibited news channels from airing PTI leader Asad Umar’s video wherein he has named “three suspects” former premier Imran Khan believed were behind the attack on PTI’s convoy in Wazirabad Thursday.

In a notification, the watchdog said: “Broadcasting of such content is likely to create hatred among the people or is prejudicial to maintenance of law and order or is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility or endangers national security is a serious violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as well as Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.”

It went on to say that investigation of the attack on the PTI chief was underway and “prior to the completion of investigation such kind of statement of a senior PTI leader circulated on social media may prejudice the investigation and inquiry at this stage”.

Subsequently, the statement added Pemra “hereby prohibits broadcast and re-broadcast of such statements being circulated on social media by PTI leaders which are unsubstantiated, vilifying, and cast aspersions against state institutions, with immediate effect”.