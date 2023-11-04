Academic toxicity

The success of a nation is in­timately tied to the strength of its education system, with uni­versities and research institu­tions serving as the guardians of knowledge and innovation, driv­ing the country’s intellectual cap­ital. However, when toxic behav­iours infiltrate academia and the authorities prioritise personal gain over collaboration, the reper­cussions extend beyond academia itself, impacting the entire nation.

The progress of society relies heavily on the quality of education, and it is the dedicated, competent, and respectable faculty members who guide this progress towards ex­cellence. Unfortunately, a corrosive culture is spreading throughout our academic institutions, manifesting as maliciousness and self-centered­ness, which undermine the noble pursuit of knowledge.

Regrettably, these toxic individ­uals are more numerous than we would like to admit, and their ac­tions tarnish the educational land­scape. Their cunning tactics often involve animosity, envy, self-promo­tion, and an utter disregard for uni­versal values and principles. The consequences of their behaviour are severe and far-reaching. Educa­tors who could have made signifi­cant contributions to the nation’s future are stifled, demoralised, or even compelled to abandon their careers. The toll on their mental and physical well-being is immeasur­able. When dedicated individuals face hostility, arbitrary decisions, and a climate of fear and insecuri­ty, the damage extends beyond per­sonal suffering, corroding the very essence of our educational institu­tions and the fabric of our society.

What makes this crisis even more alarming is the impact it has on talent retention and brain drain. As individuals seek better prospects abroad, they are also turning away from our institutions due to the toxic culture that drives away our brightest minds. These talented individuals find solace in more nurturing academic environ­ments where their contributions are valued and their well-being is safeguarded. Paradoxically, these toxic leaders are inflicting more harm on our homeland than any external threat ever could.

Addressing this crisis is impera­tive for our nation. The first step is to hold toxic individuals account­able for their harmful actions, en­suring that they face the conse­quences of their decisions. Creating an environment where grievances can be addressed without fear of retaliation is also crucial. It is high time we restored the sanctity of our academic institutions, shield­ing them from the corrosive influ­ence of toxic and non-collaborative academics. Only then can we nur­ture the potential of our educators and students, foster progress, and fortify our nation against any chal­lenge, whether it originates from within or outside our borders. Our country deserves nothing less than the very best, and it is paramount that we eradicate toxicity from the core of academia.

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi.