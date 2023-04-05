Share:

The doctors of the international organization Four Paws arrived for the medical examination of the sick elephant of the zoo in Karachi, lifted Noorjahan by crane, and performed X-rays and various tests. After three hours of successful medical assistance, the elephant was seen walking on its feet.

Noorjahan, 17, was brought to Karachi with three other elephants more than a dozen years ago. Videos of her leaning her head against a tree and struggling to stand have caused alarm in Pakistan. The elephant is experiencing a number of health issues, including arthritis.

An eight-member team from the Austrian animal welfare organization Four Paws did the complex procedure with the help of a crane and a fire truck.

“We nearly lost her when we gave her sedation, but luckily we had all the necessary preparations, and Noor Jehan stood up again,” said Dr Amir Khalil, who led the team.

The experts did an ultrasound and found a large hematoma in her abdomen, which is affecting her organs.

“The good news is that there is treatment for this, but it requires a lot of work and some luck in the coming days,” Khalil said. “However, Noorjahan is still young, and she deserves to live another 20 or 30 years.”

Vets from Germany and Austria were also included in the Four Paws eye team from abroad to treat the elephant. On this occasion, the Governor of Sindh also reached the zoo and complained that everyone came but the director of the zoo who was on official duty did not come.

A declaration was also issued by the Four Paws medical experts regarding the disease of Noorjahan, in which it was stated that there was no problem in Noorjahan's bones when seen through, however, internal organs were affected. It was also reported that Noorjahan's kidneys and other internal organs have been affected due to a blood abscess, gas problem has also appeared in the intestines of the 17-year-old elephant due to lack of walking. Due to the disease, Noorjahan's hind limbs have become weak.

After the examination by the team of doctors, it is stated that for further examination, laboratory and blood tests of the hip injuries have also been taken. Noorjahan has been given vitamins, painkillers and hydrotherapy.

In the statement, Four Paws experts suggested that Noorjahan is in dire need of exercise so that her bowels can improve, while special suggestions regarding the health of the elephant will also be given along with the treatment.

It merits mentioning here that a 35-year-old Suzi, the only female elephant of Lahore Zoo then, had expired after a prolonged illness in 2017. She was suffering from acute pain in her legs.

Suzi had arrived in Lahore in 1988 at the age of six.

The zoo administration had stopped rides on Suzi in 1999 owing to pain in her legs. The process was resumed again in 2001 but Suzi was unable to carry weight as the disease was not cured completely. Similar attempts were made again in 2013. In the initial phase, Suzi responded well but later administration was forced to stop rides.

Lahore Zoo Director Shafqat Ali said that two doctors were looking after Suzi and foreign doctors were also contacted amid her illness. But, no foreign doctors had been called to treat Suzi.

Suzi was the favourite animal of the Zoo and was famous among children.