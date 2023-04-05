Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said Punjab elections to push Pakistan towards ‘anarchy’.

The Supreme Court (SC) declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) March 22 order on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections null and void.

The Supreme Court declared the ECP’s order postponing the provincial assembly elections until October 8 as “unconstitutional” and ordered the government to release Rs10 billion for elections in Punjab by April 10.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said attempts are underway to hold yet another ‘controversial’ election in the country.

“Controversial elections will pave the way of destruction for Pakistan.” Rejecting the impression of running away from the elections, the minister said PML-N is ready for the election and they are not afraid.

Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan had already seen two ‘controversial’ elections and an attempt to hold Punjab elections, in the same way, will harm Pakistan.

Commenting on the verdict of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court, the minister claimed the top court judges are also ‘divided’ on the Punjab elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the option of invoking an emergency in the country is available in the constitution of Pakistan.

“The option of emergency is available in the constitution and it is not going anywhere,” Rana Sanaullah said while talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court flanked by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.