Jamiat Ulma-i-Islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that Pakistan is going through difficult times because the previous government ruined the economy and it will take time to recover.

The PDM chief during a media talk in Peshawar while highlighting the western hypocrisy over Indian brutal actions said that the US has blind-sided itself from the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, adding that Our Parliament has supremacy and the right to legislate, no power in the world is allowed to pressurize Pakistan’s interior sovereignty.

Fazl said that they want to be considered equals in relations with the world, adding that Pakistan’s welfare is its top priority in its foreign policy. KPK has been ‘ruined’ and they will make every potential effort to stabilise the economy.

The JUI-F chief while taking a jibe at the deposed premier Imran Khan said that he is trying to hide his failed 10-year plan while ignoring the KP province masses, adding that every decision Khan had taken led to the destruction of the economy.