JUI-F dismisses allegations of seeking election delay

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Thursday dismissed the allegations about the party’s inclination towards a delay in the upcoming elections. Talking to a private news channel, he asserted that the party has consistently demonstrated its commitment to active participation in electoral processes.

Despite the challenges, Haideri highlighted the party’s unwavering demand for fair and transparent elections as a core aspect of JUI-F’s agenda. Expressing deep concern over recent violent attacks targeting JUI-F leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, he emphasized the need to maintain peaceful conditions during the upcoming elections.

He specifically advocated for a secure environment for JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, calling for foolproof security measures to mitigate perceived security threats. Haideri urged the authorities to provide bullet-proof vehicles for politicians facing threats. Reiterating the party’s manifesto, he claimed that JUI-F primarily aimed to establish an Islamic welfare state, based on principles of justice and social equity.