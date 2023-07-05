PM Shehbaz calls for SCO’s joint action to counter economic terrorism

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for a joint action by the member states of the Shanghai Cooper­ation Organisation (SCO) to ad­dress the common challenges of economic recession, terror­ism, and climate change.

“The SCO represents a prom­ising future only if we seize the opportunity to achieve the shared goals for the region’s peace and prosperity,” he said in his virtual address to the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS).

The invitation to Prime Min­ister Sharif to attend the SCO-CHS, which was held in a video conference format, was extend­ed by the prime minister of In­dia in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO.

Chinese President Xi Jin­ping, Russian President Vlad­imir Putin, Indian prime min­ister Narendra Modi, United Nations Secretary-General An­tonio Guterres, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart To­kayev, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbeki­stan’s President Shavkat Mir­ziyoyev, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi joined the vir­tual moot among other leaders of the observer states.

PM Sharif said the SCO lead­ers were meeting at a critical juncture as the world faced so­cio-economic challenges.

He stressed that the region­al organization could play the role of “beacon of peace, stabili­ty, and progress”.

Terming regional connectivity a defining feature of the modern economy, he emphasized focus­ing on investment in this area as a “vehicle of peace and pros­perity”. He mentioned that Chi­na Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, could become a game-changer of progress in view of Pakistan’s location con­necting the region.

He announced that Pakistan was planning to host a regional connectivity conference in the last quarter of the current year.

On terrorism and extrem­ism, the prime minister said the “monster” must be fought with vigour and determination by all SCO states.

He pointed out that diplomat­ic point-scoring must be avoid­ed by all countries and said that all forms of terrorism, including State terrorism, must be con­demned. “There is no justifica­tion for killing people. Also, the religious minorities should not be marginalized in the garb of political agenda,” he said.

Sharif said the SCO countries must take concerted actions against terrorism, extremism, and separatism both in their national capacities and also under the framework of SCO-RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure).

Terming peace and security a common concern, he said sta­bility in Afghanistan was critical to achieving the common objec­tive. He highlighted the impend­ing grave humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Af­ghanistan, which he said, need­ed urgent corrective measures by the interim Afghan govern­ment and the international community.

On climate-induced disasters, the prime minister said the situ­ation demanded global solidari­ty as it was the time to act “now and immediately”.

He mentioned that Pakistan, during the last year’s flash floods, faced the “horrors of cli­mate change”, leading to 1,700 deaths and economic losses worth $30 billion.

Sharif said poverty alleviation must be a priority in the wake of economic recession. On Islam­ophobia, he said peace and com­munal harmony were the need of the hour.

He emphasized adhering to the resolutions of the UN Se­curity Council to settle the is­sues amicably before it was too late. The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s resolve to play a positive and con­structive role in making SCO an effective regional organi­zation. He thanked India for its stewardship of SCO during the past year and congratulat­ed Kazakhstan for assuming the chair for the next year. He congratulated the President of Iran on his country’s inclusion in the organization as a full member.