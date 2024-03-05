Training session equips PIOs with RAI Act responsibilities

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Peace and De­velopment Initiatives (CPDI) collaborated with the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) in con­ducting a one-day training session for Public Infor­mation Officers (PIOs). The session aimed to en­hance their understanding of their roles and respon­sibilities under the RAI Act, 2017. Chief Informa­tion Commissioner Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui inaugu­rated the session, pledg­ing commitment to uphold the Federal RTI law. He stressed the crucial role of designated officials as cus­todians of government-held information, empha­sizing the need to bolster their capacity. Executive Director of CPDI, Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, highlighted the historical and internation­al significance of the Right to Information (RTI) as a fundamental human right. He pointed out the legisla­tive gaps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, emphasizing the key aspects of the Federal RTI Act. Former Chief In­formation Commissioner Muhammad Azam con­ducted a session on proac­tive disclosure under Sec­tion 5 of the act.