Training session equips PIOs with RAI Act responsibilities

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) collaborated with the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) in conducting a one-day training session for Public Information Officers (PIOs). The session aimed to enhance their understanding of their roles and responsibilities under the RAI Act, 2017. Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui inaugurated the session, pledging commitment to uphold the Federal RTI law. He stressed the crucial role of designated officials as custodians of government-held information, emphasizing the need to bolster their capacity. Executive Director of CPDI, Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, highlighted the historical and international significance of the Right to Information (RTI) as a fundamental human right. He pointed out the legislative gaps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, emphasizing the key aspects of the Federal RTI Act. Former Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam conducted a session on proactive disclosure under Section 5 of the act.