Aimal Wali Khan elected ANP president

Web Desk
12:57 PM | May 05, 2024
Aimal Wali Khan, the son of veteran politician Asfandyar Wali Khan, has been elected as the central president of the Awami National Party.

According to a report by Dunya News, Aimal Wali Khan was elected as the central president in the ANP's intra-party elections, while retired brigadier Saleem Khan was elected as the general secretary.

Similarly, Sardar Hussain Babak became the secretary for external affairs, Engineer Ehsan the secretary for information, and Dr Meerab Awan as the central secretary for transgender rights.

On Saturday, Senator Zahid Khan resigned as the ANP spokesperson due to apparent differences with the party leadership. He did not even participate in the intra-party elections.

