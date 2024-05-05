Excise police foil drug smuggling attempt

PESHAWAR - Two major operations by the officials of the Excise Department Peshawar Region wherein recovered a total of 48 kilograms of drugs and succeeded in arresting the drug smugglers here on Saturday.

According to detail, the first action was taken by Excise Police Peshawar Region on Motorway Service Road towards Akbar Pura and during the search, 36 kg of hashish was recovered from the loader, the accused Arshad Khan was arrested on the spot, Excise official said.

Another operation was conducted at H Gol Chowk, 12kg drug was recovered from the vehicle, the accused was arrested, Excise Police official said here.

For legal action, both cases have been filed in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation.