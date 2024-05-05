Sunday, May 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Excise police foil drug smuggling attempt

APP
May 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

PESHAWAR   -   Two major operations by the officials of the Excise Department Peshawar Region wherein recovered a total of 48 kilograms of drugs and succeeded in arresting the drug smugglers here on Saturday.

According to detail, the first action was taken by Excise Police Peshawar Region on Motorway Service Road towards Akbar Pura and during the search, 36 kg of hashish was recovered from the loader, the accused Arshad Khan was arrested on the spot, Excise official said.

Another operation was conducted at H Gol Chowk, 12kg drug was recovered from the vehicle, the accused was arrested, Excise Police official said here.

For legal action, both cases have been filed in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024