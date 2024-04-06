UK HC, Naqvi discuss bilateral security coop

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott on Friday called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed bilateral cooperation on security and other matters of mutual interest.
Both the sides also talked about preparations for the upcoming cricket series between UK and Pakistan besides strengthening cooperation between the two countries in different fields, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.
They agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields. The interior minister said that it was the prime responsibility of the government to protect the lives of citizens. Terrorists would not be allowed to disrupt peace of the country, he added
Naqvi emphasized the formulation of a common strategy to cope with terrorism, calling the menace an international phenomenon.
He said Pakistan was the only country which has made immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism. Pakistan Army and security agencies have created a story of courage and bravery in this war, he added. The interior minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its long standing ties with Britain. He said that Pakistan valued the cooperation of the UK in different fields.