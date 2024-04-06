Saturday, April 06, 2024
UK HC, Naqvi discuss bilateral security coop

Our Staff Reporter
April 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Mar­riott on Friday called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and discussed bilateral cooperation on se­curity and other matters of mutual interest.

Both the sides also talked about preparations for the upcoming cricket series between UK and Paki­stan besides strengthening cooperation between the two countries in different fields, said a state­ment issued by the Ministry of Interior.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields. The interior minister said that it was the prime responsibility of the government to pro­tect the lives of citizens. Terrorists would not be allowed to disrupt peace of the country, he added

Naqvi emphasized the formulation of a common strategy to cope with terrorism, calling the men­ace an international phenomenon. 

He said Pakistan was the only country which has made immense sacrifices in the war on terrorism. Pakistan Army and security agencies have created a story of courage and bravery in this war, he add­ed. The interior minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its long standing ties with Britain. He said that Pakistan valued the coopera­tion of the UK in different fields.

Our Staff Reporter

